Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

