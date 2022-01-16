Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until MON 12:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
