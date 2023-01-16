Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
