Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 9:06 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.