Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

