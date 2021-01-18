 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Local Weather

