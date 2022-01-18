 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:45 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

