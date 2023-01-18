 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

