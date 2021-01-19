Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
