Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.