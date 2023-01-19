Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
