Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Greensboro

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today.

Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph.