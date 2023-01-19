 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Greensboro

Tips for how Greensboro residents can help the city's leaf collection effort.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today.

Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert