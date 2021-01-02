 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News