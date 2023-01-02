Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Greensboro

Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees.

Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until MON 10:00 AM EST.

