Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Thursday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.