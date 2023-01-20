 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

