Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low temperature of degrees today. Winds sh…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Mostly clear. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . We'll see a low tempera…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperat…
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see hig…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Greensboro residents should expe…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and c…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cov…