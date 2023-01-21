Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 21, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.