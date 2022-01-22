 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 4:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

