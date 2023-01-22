Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 93% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
