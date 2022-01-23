Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Sunday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.