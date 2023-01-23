 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert