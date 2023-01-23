The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
