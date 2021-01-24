The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
Lincoln's was rainy, Taft was inaugurated in a blinding snowstorm, and Reagan had both the warmest and coldest of the January inaugurals.
