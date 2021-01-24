 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News