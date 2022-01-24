Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
