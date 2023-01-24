Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
