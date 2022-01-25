Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
