Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.