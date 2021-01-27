Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
