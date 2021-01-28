Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 8:00 AM EST. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
