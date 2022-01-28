 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert