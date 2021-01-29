 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

