Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
