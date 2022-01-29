 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 29, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 6:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert