Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from SAT 8:17 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

