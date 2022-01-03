Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC
