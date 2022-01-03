 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Greensboro today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from MON 12:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

