Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Greensboro

Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees.

61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Patchy Fog will be Locally Dense through Tuesday Morning. Visibility will be variable overnight, but reduced in spots to one-quarter mile or less at times.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.