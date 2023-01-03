 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Greensboro

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin collapsed on the field after making what looked like a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The 24-year-old defensive back briefly got t…

Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

61 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph.

Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until TUE 10:00 AM EST. Patchy Fog will be Locally Dense through Tuesday Morning. Visibility will be variable overnight, but reduced in spots to one-quarter mile or less at times.

This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert