The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
