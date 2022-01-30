 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert