Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

It will be a cold day in Greensboro, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 4:00 PM EST. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.