 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert