Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Greensboro

Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees.

46 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 91% chance of precipitation.

The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.