Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.