Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
