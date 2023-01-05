Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2023 in Greensboro

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees.

A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky.

The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest.

