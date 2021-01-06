 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

