Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.