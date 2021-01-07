Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Thursday. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Greensboro, NC
