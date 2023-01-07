Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.