Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Greensboro, NC

Greensboro people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 36 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from FRI 1:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

