Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC

Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.