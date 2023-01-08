Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2023 in Greensboro, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees.
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Periods of thunderstorms are expected today.
Greensboro will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 68 degrees.
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees.
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro peop…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 7F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees.
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.