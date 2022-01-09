 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

{{featured_button_text}}

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert