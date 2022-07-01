Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 1, 2022 in Greensboro, NC

The Greensboro area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 43% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.